MP: 6 Arrested After Viral Video Shows Tribal Youth Beaten & Forced To Sit Like Rooster In Betul

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after a tribal youth was brutally beaten up by a group of people, including a Bajrang Dal activist, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, six people have been arrested in the case.

The victim has been identified as Raj Uikey, a resident of Betul.

After the video of the incident went viral on Sunday, showing the accused brutally thrashing the tribal and forcing him to sit like a rooster, police started the search operation. Following which, the police arrested two of the accused, identified as Chanchal Rajput and Chandan Sardar, on Monday, the police release said.

Later, four more accused—identified as Gullu Chitrar, Ankit Chitrar, Nandi Jharbade, and Naved Khan—were also arrested, the police release added.

A case has been registered against all six of them under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

As the video made the rounds on social media, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari condemned the incident and demanded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's resignation as home minister. "CM Yadav should hand over his resignation as the home minister and give it to someone who is capable of controlling the rising crime in Madhya Pradesh."