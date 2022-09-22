MP: Bhopal Lokayukta nab WRD engineer for taking Rs 40k bribe to settle GPF amount

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal has arrested engineer posted in water resources department for taking bribe of Rs 40,000 from complainant, said the police on Thursday.

Superintendent of police, Manu Vyas told media that the complainant Siddharth Saxena resident of Jawahar Chowk, had filed the complaint that the establishment section in-charge engineer GK Pillai was demanding the bribe of Rs 40,000 to sanctioned his mother’s GPF amount.

The mother of the complainant Nina Saxena was the tracer in the department and recently in the month of June she had died. In the government documents she had made her son Siddharth his nominee.

When Siddharth filed the application to get the amount, the engineer demanded the bribe. After the verification of the complaint a 10 member trap team was formed.

On Thursday morning in a private restaurant situated in MP Nagar area as soon as the amount was handed, the trap team arrested the accused.