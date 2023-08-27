MP: Bhoomi Pujan Of Development Works Worth Rs 1.26 Crore Performed | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former vice-president of zila panchayat Saroj Singh performed bhoomi pujan of development works worth Rs 1.40 crore here on Sunday, official sources said.

She addressed the people present on the occasion, and said gyms, gardens would will be set up in Rajwans area and cement concrete roads will be constructed too.

On the occasion, Singh said minister Bhupendra Singh had been persevering in his efforts to introduce development works in the district. She added that Singh played a key role in opening coaching centres in Khurai, Malthone and Bandri so that children can attain education.

Singh said gyms would have separate time and workout spaces for men and women. She said Singh also emphasised on importance of cultural and religious events in Sagar. She added that religious sermon shall be delivered by Dhirendra Shastri from September 6.

