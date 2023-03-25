 MP: Bear, chital electrocuted in Balaghat forest area
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A bear and a chital (spotted deer) were electrocuted at Khudur village in Balaghat district at 3am on Friday, official sources said.

Electricity went off when poachers spread the 11kv power line in the forest area to electrocute the animals. In the morning, when a few villagers were passing by the forest and saw a bear and a spotted deer lying dead, they informed the forest department about it.

A team of foresters found GI wire tied to bamboo poles. Dog squad was also called to the site to find the culprits. The officials of the forest and the police are searching for the poachers. Forest circle officer Kandarp Bhatt, assistant forest circle officer Devendra Marawi and other officials were present at the spot. Irregularities crop up in bridge construction

