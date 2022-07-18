MP: At least a dozen dead and 15 others saved alive as bus plunges into Narmada

Bhopal/Indore

At least a dozen where passengers died while 15 others were saved alive as a bus carrying them fell into river Narmada at Dhar year on Monday.

Confirming the casualties Home Minister Narottam Mishra said according to initial reports at least 12 persons have died in the mishap while 15 others have been rescued by the local administration as of now.

The bus carrying 52-55 passengers was heading to Pune from Indore said the Minister adding a dozen passengers had boarded the vehicle in Indore. The bus belonged to Maharashtra Transport Corproation, he added.

The Chief Minister had ordered Agriculture minister Kamal Patel to rush to the spot and oversee rescue operation.

The mishap took place at Sanjay Setu (Khalghat) in Dhar district, around 60km from Indore. The bus perhaps driven at high speed broke the bridge railing and fell into the swelling river Narmada locals said.

The rescuers upon receipt of the information rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

It was also suspected that the bus driver perhaps lost control on the vehicle while saving any two wheeler Rider.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the untimely demise of the passengers and prayed to the almighty for giving strength to the affected families. he also ordered administration tom ensure treatment arrangements for the injured.