MP Assembly bypolls: Congress jealous of Madhya Pradesh proactive government, says BJP

BHOPAL: BJP has flayed the Congress for criticising the government and approaching the election commission for pro-public schemes. Saying that Congress was jealous of BJP, the party leaders said the opposition always criticises the state government whenever it takes decisions in larger public interest.

BJP flayed the Congress for approaching the election commission over the government decision of providing subsidy on electricity to farmers and domestic consumers at a time when there is an increase in power prices across the world.

Welcoming the decision, urban development minister and the chairman of the BJP by-poll committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur said , “The tribals will be get ration at their doorstep as many a time they are unable to go all the way to the fair price shop to collect their ration and so the government decided to deliver it at their doorstep.” “I wanted to know what is wrong in this scheme,” asked the minister.

Speaking about the electricity subsidy, the minister said that the decision will help lakhs of farmers and domestic consumers, however, this has not gone down well with the Congress as the party wants the people of the state to continue to endure pain for no reasons.

Home minister Narottam Mishra called Congress jealous of BJP for all the pro-public and developmental works being carried out by the government in the state.

When Congress was in power, it did nothing for the betterment of the people, but when the BJP government is trying to help and support the citizens of the state Congress is getting jealous.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:50 PM IST