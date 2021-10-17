MP Assembly bypolls: BJP seeks action against Jobat Congress candidate over poll code violation

BHOPAL: BJP leaders have filed a complaint to the chief electoral officer against Mahesh Patel, the Congress candidate from Jobat Assembly seat, for allegedly threatening the voters and party workers. The BJP has demanded an action against Patel for violating election code of conduct.

BJP leader Rajnish Agarwal, talking to Free Press claimed that the Congress candidate has criminal background and a number of cases have been registered against him in Jhabua and Nanpur police stations.

“Recently an FIR was registered against him in Nanpur police station for beating BJP workers and stopping them from campaigning. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media,” said Agarwal.

