MP: As Poll Date Nears, BJP, Congress, BSP Intensify Canvassing In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As the date for polling in the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency is approaching, the political parties are intensifying their campaigning.

Although there are 12 candidates in the fray, the BJP, the Congress and the BSP are electioneering with vigour.

But the rest of the nine candidates are nowhere on the scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held road shows and addressed public meetings in favour of the BJP candidate Darshan Singh Choudhary.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also set to address public rallies and hold road shows in favour of the candidate in the coming days.

On the other hand, except for MPCC president Jitu Patwari and a former chief minister, none of the senior leaders of the Congress addressed any rally in favour of the party candidate Sanjay Sharma.

Sharma is canvassing with the help of party office-bearers and workers. He has launched a door-to-canvassing.

Likewise, BSP candidate Ramgovind Barua is also campaigning with the help of a few party workers.

It is, however, not known how the nine other candidates are campaigning. Their electioneering is not palpable in the area.

There are no photographs, posters or banners of these candidates.

According to the orders of the Election Commission (EC), filing of nomination began from March 28, and 12 candidates submitted nomination papers till the last day of filing nomination.

The other candidates in the fray are – Divyendra (Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party), Makhan Singh Lodhi (Bharatiya Shakti Chetna Party), Jyoti (Gondwana Ganatantra Party), Sarjerao Sahare (Bahujan Mukti Party) and Brajesh (Jan Sangh Party).

Besides, there are four independent candidates – Rakesh Ramprasad, Mukesh, Yuvraj, and Tilak Singh Yadav.

(With inputs from Surinder Singh Arora)