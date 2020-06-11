MP artistes hold fast, keep mum to draw govt attention to their plights

Artistes in Madhya Pradesh didn’t drink or eat anything and kept silent for four hours on Thursday as part of nationwide protest.

All India Theatre Council (AITC) organised the symbolic fast to draw the attention of the government towards the problems being faced by artistes including folk and tribal due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

They took the fast from 7 to 11am staying at home. Some of them took part in protest at their rehearsal place maintaining physical distancing. They kept silent and didn’t drink or eat till four hours. They posted photographs of the protest on social media and also tweeted it to PMO.

Artistes across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh took part in the protest.