MP: Army Jawan Abducts His Own Kids At Gun-Point, Estranged Wife Files FIR

Kidnapping in Kalyan | Free Icons Library

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An Army personnel allegedly abducted his own kids at gun-point from his estranged wife's house in Jabalpur on Friday. The entire act was captured in CCTV camera. His wife has filed a complaint against him, following which the police barricaded the exit points of the city.

Police Block City Exits

The children were aged 9 and 5 years.

According to information, the jawan has been identified as Rajpal Singh and is posted in Bhopal. He is living separate from his wife since last few years and the duo are not on talking terms. On Friday, the jawan, accompanied by 5 more men-- all covered in masks, barged in her house and allegedly abducted his two kids on gun point.

His wife rushed to nearby police station and filed a complaint against his estranged husband. Following this, police blocked the city borders to make sure, the accused i\is not able to cross the city limits.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)