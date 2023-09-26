 MP: 'All Senior Leaders To Contest Assembly Election,' Says CM Chouhan After BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates
Reacting to the release of the third list, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all senior leaders will be contesting the election.

The party has announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district. The BJP has fielded Monika Batti from the seat. She has recently joined the BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party.

Earlier on Monday evening, BJP released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which includes four party MPs (Member of Parliament) and three Union Ministers.

Union ministers to contest assembly elections

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively. Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

