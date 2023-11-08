MP: All Lawyers Lock Horns In Pushprajgarh

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): The voters of Pushprajgarh constituency in Anuppur, reserved for a tribal candidate, are going to witness a contest between lawyers.

Most of the tribal candidates are holding law degrees. Although the main contest is between the ruling BJP and the Congress, yet there are many candidates trying their luck in the fray.

Shahdol, which has eight assembly constituencies, is a district dominated by tribal people.

Out of eight constituencies, seven are reserved for tribal candidates. There is only one seat, Kotma, which is meant for the general candidates.

Most of the candidates are highly educated. This is the reason why the Pushprajgarh constituency has hogged the newspaper headlines.

Most of the candidates are lawyers. BJP candidate Heera Singh Shyam, Congress’s Fundelal Singh Marco, Bharatiya Shakti Sena’s Amit Padwar and independent candidate Narmada Singh. All these candidates have passed LLB.

Main contest between Congress, BJP

In Pushpgarh, the main contest is between the BJP and the Congress. In the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election, Congress candidate Fundelal Marco won the seat. The party has again fielded Marco from this constituency. BJP candidate Heera Singh Shyam is the main rival of Marco in this constituency.

(With inputs from Neeraj Dwivedi)

43-year-old man ends life in Anuppur

A 43-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree in Dhangawan village under Kotwali police station in Anuppur district, the police said on Tuesday.

The residents of the village demanded a fair inquiry into the case. On getting information about the incident, inspector of Anuppur police station Amar Verma rushed to the spot.

The police sent the body to the district hospital for a postmortem examination.

The man identified as Brajesh Patel was a farmer. When his wife saw the body of Brajesh hanging from a branch of a tree, he informed his relatives.

The villagers, however, did not consider the death as suicide and demanded an inquiry into the case.

Because the vehicles carrying bodies were not available at the district hospital, the police called a private vehicle to send the body to the district hospital.

It could not be known whether the man died because of drinking liquor or committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree.

