MP: Bhopal North Assembly Constituency Faces Multi-Polar Contest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal North Assembly constituency is only seat in Bhopal district that faces multi-polar contest whereas electoral battle in remaining six constituencies is bipolar, that is, between BJP and Congress party. The remaining six constituencies are Bhopal South, Bhopal Centre, Narela, Huzur, Govindpura and Berasia.

Bhopal North Assembly constituency covers Idgah Hills, Taj-ul Masjid, Gufa Mandir, Chowk Bazar, Qazi Camp, Arif Nagar, Koh-e-Fiza, Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Nariyalkheda and Lal Ghati.

Earlier, there was triangular contest in Bhopal North constituency. In 1993, BJP candidate Ramesh Sharma alias Guttu Sharma had won the seat. Arif Aqueel had contested on Janata Dal ticket while Rashul Ahemed Siddiqui was a Congress candidate.

There was triangular contest in 2003 when Rameshwar Sharma was fielded by BJP and Congress had fielded Arif Aqueel. Arif Masood was fielded by Samajwadi Party.

This time, Congress has fielded Atif Aqueel, son of sitting MLA Arif Aqueel, while BJP has fielded former mayor Alok Sharma. Besides, Arif Aqueel’s brother Aamer Aqueel is contesting as an independent candidate. Congress leader Nasir Islam too has filed nomination as an independent candidate.

Aamer Aqueel and Nasir Islam filed nomination to protest against allotting ticket to son of sitting MLA Arif Aqueel. Sitting MLA Arif Aqueel is unwell, at present.

At a function organised on August 15, Aqueel had announced the name of his middle son Atif Aqueel as his successor. After his announcement, fissures surfaced in the family as his younger brother and elder son protested.

Bhopal North Assembly was formed in 1977. Hamid Qureshi won as Janata Party candidate for the first time. In 1980, Rasool Ahmed Siddiqui was elected Congress MLA.

In 1985, Rasool Ahmed Siddiqui became Congress MLA. In 1990, Arif Auqeel breached this Congress stronghold as an independent candidate and was elected MLA.

In 1993, Ramesh Sharma aka Guttu Bhaiya won on BJP ticket. After this, it became Congress stranglehold. Aqueel won from here in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018.