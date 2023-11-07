 MP Elections 2023: Farmers' organisations want to teach lesson to Union minister, Says Yadav
The farmers’ organisations will inform people about the promises that the minister made after Delhi’s Farmer’s Movement but failed to honour them, said Yadav while talking to reporters

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers’ organisations have called for a meeting on Wednesday in Dimani, the constituency from where the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting the Assembly election.

The BJA has extended support to Congress from outside and is chalking out strategies to defeat the BJP in the assembly elections while keeping an eye on 2024 general elections, said national coordinator of Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav here on Tuesday.

The farmers’ organisations will inform people about the promises that the minister made after Delhi’s Farmer’s Movement but failed to honour them, said Yadav while talking to reporters. In the upcoming elections, the organisations will unite to teach a lesson to the minister as he reneged on the promises he made to farmers, he added. The ruling party will be given a send off and people will return to power in the state in the upcoming elections.

