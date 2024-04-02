MP: Air Ambulance, Chopper To Be Deployed For Officials On Poll Duties

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan has said that air ambulance and helicopter will be made available for the election officials deployed in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts.

Air Ambulance and helicopter will be used to rush the government employees in case of serious illness or accident, said the CEO on Monday while reviewing the preparedness of poll departments in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Air Ambulance will be deployed in Jabalpur and a chopper will be based in Balaghat, said the CEO.

Meanwhile, Rajan also directed police officials to ensure special security arrangements before the voting and on the polling day. The CEO, addressing senior police officials during a meeting, asked for deployment of adequate forces at polling centers.

The officers have been instructed to take immediate action against listed anti-social elements and execute non bailable warrants at the earliest. The illicit liquor and illegal firearms shall be seized.

The senior cops have been asked to specially focus on sensitive areas and increase deployment of force on such areas. Rajan also reviewed the inter-state and intra-state check posts saying that all these check posts shall be made active. Seeing the summer season, there shall also be adequate arrangement of drinking water at every polling station, said the officer.