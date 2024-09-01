 MP: 9-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured After Mobile Phone Explodes While Charging
ANI Sunday, September 01, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Representative Image | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old boy suffered major injuries after a mobile phone exploded in his hand. The incident occurred in the village of Kalkoti Dewari in the Chaurai area of the Chhindwara district.

Father of the boy, Hardyal Singh, said he and his wife were working in the fields when the incident occurred. He said that he was at home with his friends, watching cartoons on mobile phone that was plugged in for charging, and the device exploded, causing serious injuries to his hand and thigh.

"We were in the fields when the neighbour told us about the accident, after which we came running. After examining him, the doctor referred him to a hospital in Chhindwara. He has injuries on both his hands and thighs. Another child was injured and was treated at a local hospital," he said.

After treatment, the boy was shifted to the surgical ward, and he is in stable condition now, said Dr Anurag Vishkarma, District Hospital Chhindwara.

"After first aid, he has been shifted to the surgical ward. His condition is stable now. He has suffered deep injuries in his legs and hands," Vishwakarma told ANI. 

