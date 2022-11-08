MP: 8 retired officers of the Navy under house arrest in Qatar

A tweet by Dr Meetu Bhargava |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Eight navy officers, who had gone to Qatar on behalf of their company, are allegedly reported to be under house arrest.

The matter came to light after an officer's sister pleaded for help from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Shivraj Singh through a tweet.

Dr Neetu Bhargava, a sister of retired officer Purnendu Tiwari, who is a resident of Gwalior, tweeted to the government for the release of her brother where she mentioned that her brother, Tiwari, along with eight other retired officers of the Indian Navy, are under house arrest in Qatar for the last two months.

Tiwari, along with being a retired officer is a Managing director at Dahla Growl Technology and Consultancy Services in Qatar.

"He is not allowed to meet anyone. I plead with the central and state government for help to release him as soon as possible," added she.

Notably, all these 8 retired Indian Navy officers on behalf of the company had gone to the Qatari Emiri Navy for training and other essential services. The company they are all working in serves itself as a local business partnership with Qatar Defense Security and other government agencies.

It has not been cleared yet why these Indians have been arrested and under what allegations. She tried to contact them many times over information about what are they accused of, but no information is being received.

