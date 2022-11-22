MP: 7 men sentenced to life imprisonment in Ajay Gupta murder case in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A court here sentenced seven robbers to life imprisonment in the sensational businessman Ajay Gupta murder case here.

The District Court's Special Judge, Sanjay Goyal, awarded life imprisonment to Ramveer Singh Kushwaha and 6 others for the crime committed four years ago.

In the incident that took place on September 24, 2018, four thieves barged into businessman Ajay Gupta's office and shot him in the stomach and looted approximately Rs 60 lakh.

After 14 days of undergoing the treatment, Ajay Gupta died in a private hospital in Delhi.

The police then arrested six people including the mastermind Ramveer Singh Kushwaha, who was charged with both crimes, murder and robbery, in the district court.

Ajay Gupta's counsel said that it was a horrific crime and that they would move High Court seeking death penalty for the culprits.