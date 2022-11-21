MP: Within 6 hours of Rs 1.20 cr loot, Gwalior police nab two accused

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Within six hours of Rs 1.20 crore robbery, Inderganj police of Gwalior arrested two accused and recovered the looted sum on Monday. One of the accused is a driver of the trading company and the other a robber. A 315-bore country made revolver has been confiscated from the accused.

The police said that after the daylight loot of Rs 1.20 crore from the clerk of Harendra Trading Company, three teams were formed to nab the accused. All CCTV cameras close to the incident site were checked and the technical team was activated. During the course of investigation, the statements of the trading company driver were found to be suspicious. When the driver was grilled, he accepted of committing the incident with the help of two accomplices. On the basis of input provided by the driver, a hunt was launched to search the accused. One of the accused was held from Maharajpura village and from his possession, looted money carton and country made revolver were recovered. Both the accused including the trading company driver were arrested and a hunt is underway to nab the third absconding accused.

Notably, the clerk of the trading company was going to deposit the money along with the driver. The money was kept in the dickey of the car. When the car reached the narrow lane situated near Rajiv Plaza, one of the two men standing there stopped the car. When the car stopped, one of the accused wielded a country made revolver and forced the driver to open the dickey of the car. Another accused took out the carton containing cash and fled. Both the accused fled by taking the bike parked at some distance away from the incident site. Pramod Gurjar is the driver and the name of the other held accused is Akash Gurjar.