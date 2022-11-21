Madhya Pradesh: Armed bikers brazenly loot ₹ 1.2 cr from trading firm employees in Gwalior, watch video

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident caught on camera, two bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 1.2 crore from employees of Harendra Training Company at gun point here.

Reports claim Sunil Gurjar and Pramod Gurjar, two employees of the trading company were on their way to the bank to deposit cash when the criminals ambushed their vehicle and committed the robbery.

The robbers used a country-made revolver and pointed it on the vehicle driver's forehead and threatened to kill him if they did tried to resist.

A CCTV video of the whole incident also surfaced showing the criminals stopping the car and leaving with the cartons of cash.

Learning about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena Senior Police Officer immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Employees of the firm being treated as suspects

According to preliminary information, Pramod and Sunil Gurjar, employees of Harendra Trading Company located in Deendayal Nagar of the city came to deposit money belonging to Mehtab Singh Gurjar in the bank of Barodra by car, out of which Rs 30 lakh was kept in front near the driver seat.

As the vehicle reached the near Rajiv Plaza Parking, suddenly two bike-borne miscreants stopped the vehicle from the front and looted all the money kept in the vehicle and left.

The employees of the trading company have detained as suspects and the matter is being probed.

