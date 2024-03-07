MP: 65-Yr-Old Lucknow Man Dies Of Heart Attack On Day-1 Of Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Sehore

MP: 65-Yr-Old Lucknow Resident Dies Of Heart Attack On First Day Of Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man died of heart attack on the first day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s ‘Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ organised at Sehore's Kubereshwar Dham. The deceased was a former railway employee and had come to Sehore from Lucknow with his family to attend the seven-day programme when he tragically passed away on Thursday.

The deceased Ramgopal’s sister Sushila Devi said that six people of the family had come to Kubereshwar Dham for Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s katha. Due to intense heat, Ramgopal started feeling dizzy and then fell unconscious after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Devotees at Kubereshwar Dham | FP Photo

6 people died last year

Notably, last year atleast six people had died during Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised around Maha Shivratri at Kubereshwar Dham. In less than a week, six people including three women and a child died. The cause of death for two women and the two head constables was cardiac arrest, while another woman suffering from kidney disease also died.

Strict arrangements have been made by the district administration for the katha from March 7 to March 13, keeping the huge footfall last year in mind. The police have diverted routes for heavy as well as small vehicles. Security personnel have been deployed on the site, railway station and bus stops.