 Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 31: Power To Remain Disrupted In Katara Hills, Inderpuri, New Market & More; Check Full List Below
Residents of Bhopal are encouraged by the Municipal Corporation to prepare and organize themselves accordingly for the designated periods of power outages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a power outage timetable for April 31, 2024, impacting various neighborhoods throughout the city. These scheduled interruptions have been arranged at various intervals during the day to facilitate crucial maintenance and repair tasks.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Katara Hills, EWS, Narmada Apartment, Spring Valley, Pride City and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Minal area, Minal Residency colony, Indrapuri, Mandakini Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Gautam Nagar, Nariyal kheda, Pipal Chauraha,Ganesh Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Tin Shed, Ram Mandir, New Market and nearest area.

Time: 06:00 Am to 08:00 Am

Area: Sahayog Colony, IIFM Colony, Akashwani Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Dairy State, Barkhedi, Kerwan Guest house, Kerva Pump and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

