MP: 32-year-old man dies due to heart attack while dancing in wedding procession in Rewa; watch video

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man died due to a heart attack while dancing at a wedding procession in Rewa on Tuesday night. The Baraatis from Kanpur had come to Amardeep Palace Rewa with great fanfare.

The wedding procession was going to the marriage garden dancing to the tune of the band. A 32-year-old Abhay Sachan, participated in the procession. He suddenly fell on the ground, and died of a heart attack. After the incident, the entire celebration turned into mourning.

Abhay was Groom's friend

The bride belongs to Rewa and the groom from Kanpur. Groom's friend Abhay Sachan came from Kanpur to Rewa to attend the wedding. Around 12 o'clock in the night, all the baraatis were going to the marriage garden singing and dancing in a procession.

Amidst the bitter cold, Abhay Sachan was dancing along with other baratis. While dancing after a while, he suddenly fell down, after which there was a stir on the spot, immediately the band was stopped.

Abhay taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital

Abhay was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital but by then Abhay had died. The video of this incident has also surfaced in which he is seen falling on the ground while dancing. Abhay was a resident of AG Awas Vikas Colony, Hanspuram, Kanpur, UP.

On receiving the information of the incident, the family members came to Rewa hospital, the dead body was handed over to the relatives after Post Mortem.

