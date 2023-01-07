Madhya Pradesh: Trainer aircraft crashes in Rewa killing pilot

Photo grapher

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An aircraft flying with a trainer and trainee crashed in Umri village of Rewa district on late Thursday night. The trainer died in the accident while the trainee admitted to the hospital. The Home minister ordered an inquiry into the incident on Friday.

On Thursday at 11 pm, the aircraft carrying two people crashed in Umri under the Chorahat police station. The plane was on its regular flight when the incident happened.

First the aircraft crashed with a tree and then with a temple and later hanged on the electricity wires. The villagers got panic and called the police. Meantime, they also tried to pull out the pilot and the trainee. Dense fog in the area stated to be reason of the crash. The minister said that technical teams from Mumbai have headed towards Rewa for the investigations.

SP Rewa, Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that the aircraft belongs to the Falcon Aviation Academy. Captain Vimal Kumar (50), a native of Patna was flying the aircraft with trainee pilot Sonu Yadav of Jaipur.

He added that the pilot died and the trainer was taken to SGMH, Rewa for treatment.

The SP further added that the manager of aviation academy, Aman Shrivastava, had informed that the academy was established in 2020. In the academy, a total of 12 aircraft are present and out of which five are in working condition. There are 50 students and 7 trainers in the academy. The police team ‘cordoned off’ the area till the arrival of investigation team. The collector along with the SP of Rewa and staff reached the spot and joined the rescue work.