MP: 309 Exam Centres Identified As Sensitive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 309 exam centres in the state are under scrutiny due to their history of unfair practices during the exam. In view of the MP Board exams for class 10 and 12 students, the officials concerned have identified a number of sensitive exam centres that are prone to unfair means. While 302 centres have been designated sensitive for class 10, 309 have been marked sensitive for class 12.

A comprehensive 3,863 exam centres have been arranged for class 10 students along with 3,638 for class 12 across the state, for the upcoming MP Board exams.

The class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from February 5 to 28, and class 12 exams will take place from February 6 to March 4.

A total of 7,48,238 students will appear in class 12 exams, encompassing 3,61,360 girls and 3,86,878 boys.

Simultaneously, in class 10, a total of 9,92,101 students will appear for the exams, comprising 4,76,339 girls and 5,15,762 boys.

Bhopal will have 103 centres, including six sensitive and 10 highly sensitive. As many as 31,769 students of class 10 and 24,572 of class 12 will appear for the exam in the city.

Mukesh Malviya, an official at MP Board, said, “In Bhopal, there are not many sensitive centres, Nazirabad in Berasia tehsil is marked as highly sensitive. It was marked as a highly sensitive centre last year as well. There will be strict vigilance at the sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres.”