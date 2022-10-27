MP: 3000 applicants appear on Day 1 of Agniveer recruitment rally

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-day Recruitment Rally under the Agnipath scheme began at the Motilal Nehru Stadium on the grounds of Lal Parade in the city on Thursday morning.

After the candidates flocked to the pre-marshaling area, the pre-height was conducted which commenced at 12.30 am. Candidates were divided into batches and at 5 am run and chin-up test began for the first batch.

The qualifiers of the run of the distance of 1.6 km in 5 minutes 30 seconds or less and the chin-up test would be called for a medical test the next day. Those medically fit will have to appear in a written examination in January next year.

3,000 applicants have been called on the first day while 5,000 each will be attending the rally on the remaining 11 days. Around 50,000 boys and young men (aged between 17.5 and 23 years) from Bhopal and eight districts including Vidisha, Hosghangabad, Sehore, Raisen, Betul, Chinndwara and Harda around will take part in the rally. Recruitments will be made for posts of Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk and Agniveer Tradesmen.

17 departments and agencies of the MP government are coordinating with the army authorities for the conduct of the rally. They include school education, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, district police, traffic police, PWD, RTO, food departments, etc. Around 150 army officials led by a colonel and around 100 cops have handled the affairs.

Earlier, the Agniveer Recruitment Rally was held in the Dhar, Jabalpur and Sagar districts of the state.