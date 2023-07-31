 MP: 3 Of A Family Killed, 2 Injured In Car Accident At Jabalpur-Narsinghpur Highway
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three of a family died on spot and two were injured after an unknown vehicle hit their car at Jabalpur-Narsinghpur highway near Manegaon on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

According to the information, an unknown vehicle hit the car, the collision killed two sons, Sandeep Aggarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, and father, Omkar Aggarwal on the spot, whereas the two grandsons, Honey Aggarwal and Yash Aggarwal were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition. The accident took place while returning from their sister’s home in Kareli.

The Gotegaon police is investigating the whole matter.

