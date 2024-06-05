MP: 3 Dead, 3 Injured & 1 Missing In Jabalpur After Sand Mine Caves In

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nine persons were trapped after a mine caved-in during illegal sand excavation in Jabalpur on Wednesday. Among the nine, three people lost their lives and three others were injured, with one person still missing. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the Katra Ramkhiriya village within the Goslapur police station area.

With the help of the local resident sand with their assistance, the rescue operation was conducted properly.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of Mukesh (35), son of Jagan Khatik, Munni Bai (38), wife of Jagan Basor, and Rajkumar (29), son of Kailash Khatik. Those injured in the incident included Khushbu (25), wife of Vinod, Savitri (35), wife of Anu Basor, and Chandni (20), daughter of Raju Basor.

The police and revenue department officials promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving information. Injured individuals were immediately rushed to the nearest medical facilities for treatment in the district.

The Goslapur police initiated an investigation into the matter to gather more information regarding the same.

More details awaited..