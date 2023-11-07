 MP: 1 Dead, 3 Children Critically Injured After Accident With Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s Speeding Car
Prahlad Patel was in Chhindwara on Tuesday holding a 'Padayatra' in support of party candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
MP: Prahlad Patel's Car Meets Accident In Chhindwara, Minister Sustains Minor Injuries; 1 Reported Dead |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh):  A man died while three children were critically injured after Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s car met with an accident in Chhindwara on Tuesday. The minister was returning from campaigning, when his car met with an accident. He has also sustained minor injuries.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, Patel also suffered minor injuries in the accident. He was in Chhindwara on Tuesday holding a 'Padayatra' in support of party candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu.

article-image

Congress launches attack

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party attacked the BJP leader accusing him of being ‘intoxicated by power.’ Madhya Pradesh Congress’ X (formerly Twitter) handle wrote, “BJP leader and Union Minister Prahlad Patel's speeding and uncontrolled vehicle injured three children. Shivraj ji, do you people consider the public as insects? So you crush them whenever you want.”

Vivek Bunty Sahu, whom Patel was campaigning for is in the fray from the Chhindwara assembly seat against former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath for the forthcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 17. On the other hand, Union Minister Patel is in the fray from Narsinghpur assembly seats for the poll.

article-image

