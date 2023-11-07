 MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled, Elderly
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled, Elderly

MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled, Elderly

These voters have been asked to vote from home in two phases from Tuesday November 7 to November 10.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Voting process for disabled voters and those above 80 years of age, who have given their consent to vote through postal ballot, began on Tuesday morning as polling parties have started reaching their homes. These voters have filled the form 12D, which made them eligible for this process. 

In Jabalpur, 102-year-old woman named Sukiya Bai also casted her vote with help of her son in Ladoi Luhari village of Patan assembly constituency. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play...
article-image

FP Photo

Read Also
MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai! Inmate Files Nomination, Runs Campaign From Umaria Jail
article-image

In Jabalpur district, there are 1,891 voters with disabilities and above 80 years of age who had given their consent to vote from home by filling Form-12D at the District Election Office. These voters have been asked to vote from home in two phases from Tuesday November 7 to November 10.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Tyagi Ki Party ₹100 Cr Degi, Account Ready Rakhna..' Minister Narendra Tomar...
article-image

69 polling teams formed  

69 polling teams have been formed to conduct the voting. Information about the route chart of polling parties has been given to the contesting candidates and recognized political parties.

Assembly elections will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Congress Strengthens Grip In Gandhvani & Sardarpur; BJP Gains Edge In Dharampuri
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 'Digvijaya Destroyed MP,' CM Shivraj Attacks Congress, Accuses Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Of...

Bhopal: 'Digvijaya Destroyed MP,' CM Shivraj Attacks Congress, Accuses Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Of...

MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled,...

MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled,...

Bhopal: "Congress Has Always Used Black Money," Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play...

Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play...

IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections