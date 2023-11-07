MP Elections 2023: 102-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote From Home As Early Polling Begins For Disabled, Elderly

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Voting process for disabled voters and those above 80 years of age, who have given their consent to vote through postal ballot, began on Tuesday morning as polling parties have started reaching their homes. These voters have filled the form 12D, which made them eligible for this process.

In Jabalpur, 102-year-old woman named Sukiya Bai also casted her vote with help of her son in Ladoi Luhari village of Patan assembly constituency.

In Jabalpur district, there are 1,891 voters with disabilities and above 80 years of age who had given their consent to vote from home by filling Form-12D at the District Election Office. These voters have been asked to vote from home in two phases from Tuesday November 7 to November 10.

69 polling teams formed

69 polling teams have been formed to conduct the voting. Information about the route chart of polling parties has been given to the contesting candidates and recognized political parties.

Assembly elections will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.

