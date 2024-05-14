MP: 3 Accidents, 9 Fatalities, 24 Injured In 24 Hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people, including an army man, were killed and more than 24 injured in separate road accidents in Rajgarh, Seoni and Chhindwara districts in the last 24 hours in the state, said police officials on Monday. An army truck collided with a passenger bus and SUV after its tyre burst leaving three persons including army hawaldar dead in Rajgarh district, police said on Monday.

In all 17 people were injured in the accident which took place around 10 am on National Highway -46 near Pilukhedi under Kurawar police station limits. Kurawar police station in charge Mehtab Singh Thakur said, "Prima facie, the accident occurred after one of the tyres of the military truck burst, causing it to collide with a private bus and an SUV.

Om Kori, the cleaner of the bus, and a passenger named Hariom Shivhare died on the spot." While the military truck co-driver Hawaldar Krishna Dutt Joshi died while undergoing treatment at hospital in Bhopal. Dutt along with other military personnel was referred to Bhopal for treatment , but he succumbed to his injuries. Thakur said that 17 people were injured in the accident, of which 10 were referred to Bhopal and seven people who sustained minor injuries left without taking any treatment.

In box SUV accidents: Three die in Seoni, three in Chhindwara

Seoni: Three persons were killed and five injured, including a bride and groom, when a SUV overturned in Hinotia village around 11am on Monday, said Aadegaon police station in charge Pooja Chowkse. The deceased have been identified as Anuradha (13), driver Mukesh Dhurve (25) and Dhirulal Uikey (55). Two seriously injured, including the groom, have been referred to Jabalpur. Chhindwara: Three women were killed and four were seriously injured when their SUV overturned around 10 pm on Sunday at Muari mines, said ASP Awadhesh Pratap Singh. "The SUV driver lost control following which the vehicle fell into a pit and overturned. The injured persons were taken to Parasia hospital and then to the district hospital in Chhindwara," he said. The deceased include Hiramani, Sushila Sholekar and Indumati, all in their mid 50s.