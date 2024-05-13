Bhopal: Both Parties Estimate Chances Of Win After LS Poll In All Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The parliamentary election in the state came to an end on Monday with the polling in eight constituencies in the Malwa-Niwar region. The state went to polls in four phases – April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The election results will be declared on June 4, but the political parties have begun to estimate the chances of their win. The BJP and the Congress are preparing reports on the basis of feedback from their leaders. The BJP has deployed private organisations and taking feedback from them.

The ruling party is preparing a report on the basis of information they are getting from different areas. The party’s state unit will send the report to the central leadership. BJP’s election in-charge in the state Mahendra Singh and assistant in-charge Satish Upadhyay have also taken feedback, on the grounds of which they will send reports to Delhi on the basis. Party’s state unit president VD Sharma claimed the BJP would get the highest vote share in the history of state election in the ongoing polls, and win all the 29 seats in the state.

The votes cast in the state went in favour of the BJP, he said. The Congress, too, is taking feedback from every corner. The party leaders are sending feedback on tough fight in some constituencies. On the basis of reports, the Congress hopes to win a few seats. The party expects favourable outcome in Sidhi, Chhindwara, Mandla, Satna, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Khargone and Rajgarh. According to the head of Congress’s media cell Mukesh Nayak, the party is hopeful of winning 12 seats. Apart from these seats, the party is giving a tough fight to the BJP in a few constituencies, Nayak said.