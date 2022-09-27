MP: 21 PFI activists arrested from 8 district in NIA raid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh ATS and NIA in a joint operation 21 activists of popular Front of India, from eight districts have been arrested, said home minister Narottam Mishra while talking to media, on Tuesday. Earlier the sleuths had conducted raids in the state and have arrested four.

Sources informed that the raids were conducted in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and in more five districts in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

In Sahajanabad area of Bhopal the sleuths have arrested one Abdul Rauf, from the office of PFI.

Earlier on the intervening night of September 21st and 22nd in the joint operation of state anti terrorist squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) raid were conducted in two districts in the state, Indore and Ujjain and have arrested four accused. On the next day (Friday) they were presented into the special NIA Court in Bhopal, the Court had given the seven days remand to the security agencies.

Those who were on police remand include Abdul Karim Bakeriwala who is state president of PFI, MP unit while Abdul Khalid is general secretary and Mohammad Javed is state treasurer and Jameel Sheikh state secretary.

The details of the Monday’s action taken by the agencies is yet to come.