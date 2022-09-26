Bhopal: NSUI holds demo at MCU alleging irregularities in appointments to teaching and non-teaching posts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration outside the main gate of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) in the city on Monday, alleging irregularities in appointments to teaching and non-teaching posts in the university.

The students’ body also alleged that the university is being used to spread the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.(RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former state convener of the NSUI, Ravi Parmar, said that a research associate and an assistant registrar have been appointed to the university in violation of rules. The two new appointees have been picked only because of their loyalty to the RSS and its ideology.

He said that programmes of the RSS and its ancillary organisations are regularly organised by the university. Also, resources of the university are used to help the RSS and its affiliates hold various events in the city and elsewhere.

He said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against 20 teachers and others of the university but the cases were withdrawn after the BJP coming to power in the state.

Parmar warned that unless a full stop is put to the alleged irregularities, the NSUI will intensify its protest.