Bhopal: Registration of cooperatives to be online; Visit http: icmis.mp.gov.in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Deputy Commissioner Cooperative Societies Bhopal has informed that the registration of cooperative societies in the district will now be done through online process only.

There is no need for the concerned persons to come to the office to get the societies registered through the online process.

The Deputy Commissioner Cooperatives informed that 21 persons can form a cooperative society by visiting the departmental online portal http: icmis.mp.gov.in for the registration of societies. To apply for the new institution on the portal, the applicant can apply himself through the MP Online Citizen Facilitation Center by visiting the mentioned link. The applicant has to create his/her login on the portal.

To create login, OTP verification will be done by entering mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

By filling the information of the proposed institution and the information of the first application, the password will be generated. After that the login of the applicant will be created. After entering the value of the share capital, uploading the photographs and signatures of the proposed members, the ad-hoc committee will register and upload the documents and pay the value of the shares and membership admission fee online.

Virtual ID will be generated from the Aadhaar number and the applicant will have to submit the application online by e-signing.

On receipt of the application by the department, action will be taken on the application within a maximum of 45 days. The information of which will be given through SMS. Once the application on the registration portal is valid, the registration certificate will be generated from the portal itself, which will have a digital signature.