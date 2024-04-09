MP: 13 People Deprived Of Sambal Scheme Benefits In Sehore |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh):

The state government launched Mukhya Mantri Jankalyan Sambal Yojna in 2018 to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 to the family members after the death of a labourer to perform last rites.

Apart from that, a sum of Rs 2 lakh is given to the family of a labourer who dies a normal death.

But if a labourer dies in an accident, his family members get Rs 4 lakh, and, in case of physical disability the money given under the scheme is Rs 1 lakh.

The officials of the Nagar Palika publicised the scheme, but 13 beneficiaries did not get the money, although several days have passed since the amount was transferred before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Leela Kishan Yadav, a resident of ward number 25 in the city, said his son died in 2020, but he did not get the money to perform his last rites.

The beneficiaries are facing problems because of ward Nakedars (officials of Nagar Palika who keep records of taxes, deaths and births in a ward).

There are complaints that these ward officials do not prepare proper records. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informally re-launched the Sambal scheme on Tuesday. It was stopped after the Congress government took over the reins of power in the state.

When the issue was raised before a Nakedar in Sehore, Rajendra Parmar, he said the amount was to be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries, but it could not be done.

Letters were sent to the collectorate about it, Parmar said.

Labour officer in Sehore Priyanka Vanshilal said she did not know that the money had not been transferred by a single click.

Vanshilal said she would inquire about it in the Bhopal office to know the reasons for not sending the amount.

Chief municipal officer Bhupendra Dikshit said the money would be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries once the Model code of Conduct was lifted after the Lok Sabha election.

The labour department is acquainted with the amount of money to be given to the individuals, he said.