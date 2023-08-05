MP: ₹10k Reward Announced For Info On BJP MLA's Son Accused Of Shooting At, Injuring Tribal; Cops To Move HC To Cancel Earlier Bail

Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A cash reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of a BJP MLA's son accused of shooting and injuring a tribal in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh two days earlier and absconding, a police official said on Saturday.

Vivekanand Vaishya (40), son of Singrauli MLA Ram Lallu Vaishya, had allegedly fired on and injured tribal Surya Kumar Khairwar on Thursday evening under Morbi police station limits, the official said.

"A reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused was announced on Friday evening. We will also petition the MP High Court on Monday to get his bail (in a firing incident of July 20 last year) cancelled," Singrauli Superintendent of Police Yusuf Qureshi told media.

Vivekanand Vaishya Had Allegedly Assaulted Forest Guard Sanjeev Shukla

In July 20 last year, Vivekanand Vaishya had allegedly assaulted forest guard Sanjeev Shukla and fired to intimidate him, as per police.

Vaishya absconded soon after before surrendering at the local court in February this year. He then spent more than 40 days in hospitals in Singrauli, Rewa and Jabalpur during his judicial custody period and later got bail from the HC, police said.

In the Thursday incident, he has been charged with attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

On Thursday, he allegedly entered into an argument with a group of persons on a narrow road near Budhi Mai Mata Temple, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and then fired at and injured Khairwar when he joined the altercation, police said.

Khairwar, who sustained a bullet injury on his right wrist, is recuperating in the district hospital here.