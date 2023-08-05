Bhopal: PM To Virtually Lay Foundation Stone Tomorrow

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for up-gradation of 80 Railway stations of Madhya Pradesh on August 6 under Amrit Bharat Yojana. Eleven railway stations are from Bhopal division.

DRM Bhopal Devashish Tripathi interacting with the media said on Friday said up-gradation of 11 Railway station will cost Rs 235.2 crore. “The 11 Railway stations are Itarsi junction, Guna, Ganjbasoda, Saint Hirdaram Nagar(Bairagarh),Biaora (Rajgarh), Ruthiyai, Shivpuri, Banapura, Vidisha, Narmadapura and Harda.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a plan that envisions the re-development of railway stations. It aims to improve the infrastructure of selected railway stations on a continuous basis. It aims to upgrade and modernise railway stations.