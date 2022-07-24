Morena: Youth kills sister-in-law over land sale

Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law with whom he was in a live-in relationship for the past seven years after her husband died. The accused has been arrested, said police.

The accused Banwari, a resident of Jingni village under Mata Basaiya police station, is brother of woman’s husband Charan Singh, according to police.

Police said the woman became owner of 8 to 10 bigha of land after her husband Charan Singh died. The latter brought the woman Geeta from West Bengal about 20 years back and started living with her.

Charan Singh died 7 years back. Later, Geeta started living with Banwari.

Recently, Geeta moved to Delhi. In the meantime, Banwari came to know that Geeta had sold the 8 to 10 bigha land at about Rs 5 lakh per bigha without his knowledge. The cost of land is about Rs 15 lakh per bigha.

Banwari made attempts to locate Geeta in Delhi but failed. Recently, Geeta visited Morena for registration of sale deeds and to take remaining amount from buyers. Banwari managed to trace her in Morena and convinced her to return home.

Once home, Banwari asked Geeta why she sold the family property. A dispute followed during which Banwari hacked Geeta to death.

