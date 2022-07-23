Morena: Appeal made to avoid single use plastic items

Pic for representation

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The state government and district administration have appealed to people to avoid single use plastic items, which were banned with effect from July 1, 2022.

The single use plastic items have been banned under the Central government’s notification on GSR 571 (E) published in Gazette of India.

Thus, there are restrictions on storage, distribution, sale and use of such items.

The items banned include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks used in balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol used in decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, sweet boxes, invitation cards, packing film covering cigarette packets, plastic stickers and banners of plastic and PVC less than 100 microns in thickness.

Tree plantation

Guidelines have been issued for the statewide tree plantation campaign, which will begin on July 28 and continue till Independence Day.

Guidelines have been issued to all the collectors regarding the implementation by executive director of EPCO Shriman Shukla. The collectors have been asked to constitute a district level committee under their chairmanship by involving all the stakeholders for a successful campaign. The committee will ensure public participation by continuously coordinating, monitoring the plantation campaign.