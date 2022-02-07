Morena: Youth comes to meet his girlfriend, thrashed by kins of girl

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who had come to meet his girlfriend was allegedly beaten up by family members of the girl in Badepura village, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred under Ambah police station and a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

According to reports, the youth was identified as Vijay Singh , a resident of the same village, who was in love with the girl and he reached her house to meet her. But the family members of the girl caught the youth. They tied him up and then beat him up with a stick fiercely.

Later, the people of the village intervened and saved the youth.

Ambah police station in-charge Ravindra Singh told Free Press that no one from either side had lodged a complaint in the matter so far.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:39 AM IST