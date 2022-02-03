Morena: Young couple commits suicide after families reject marriage proposal

Morena/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young couple in Morena district allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling after their families put down the marriage proposal in Morena district late Wednesday night, sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Pale Ka Pura village under Mahua police station of the district.

The deceased identified as Anoop Sakhbar, 23 and Nisha Sakwar, 20, were in relationship, sources said, adding that both of them wanted to marry, but their family members rejected their proposal.

On Wednesday evening, Nisha Sakwar went missing from home. Her family members reached Anoop’s house and inquired his whereabouts.

When family members went to check him on the first floor of house, they found Anoop and Nisha hanging from same ceiling.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

