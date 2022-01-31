Gwalior: Cop sustains severe burn while trying to stop Youth Congress workers setting CM’s effigy on fire

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Sub-inspector (SI) rank police official has suffered severe burn injuries while trying to stop youth Congress workers, who were setting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy ablaze in Gwalior.

The SI, Deepak Gautam, who has sustained burns on his chest and stomach, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place in front of Gandhi Statue in Gwalior town on Monday.

According to reports, a large number of Congress workers and Youth Congress workers assembled in front of Gandhi statue to protest against the arresting of state Congress secretary Sunil Sharma and other workers.

While the senior Congress leaders sat on Dharna, youth Congress workers tried to set an effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan afire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SI Gautam, who was trying to stop the youth Congress workers came into contact with fire and it spread to his uniform. His colleagues doused the fire and rushed him to hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Sanghi said that a probe had been ordered into the matter and strict action would be taken.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:55 PM IST