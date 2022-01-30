Gwalior: Hindu Mahasabha celebrates Gandhi's death anniversary as Memorial Day of Nathuram Godse, Narayan Apte

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary as a memorial day of Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte in Gwalior on Sunday.

The Hindu Mahasabha said that Sant Kalicharan, Kishore Mahour, Pawan, Anand Mahour and Naresh Batham would be honoured with Godse-Apte Ratna on this Memorial Day. Besides, a pledge would be taken of ‘Akhand Bharat’ uniting India and Pakistan.

National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Dr Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that all the office bearers and workers of Hindu Mahasabha would be present during the program.

The Hindu Mahasabha, however, had always been headlines all over the nation regarding Nathuram Godse. They used to worship Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte in the office in Gwalior.

Recently, the Hindu Mahasabha showed their protest against the arrest of Sant Kalicharan, who had made a derogatory remark on Mahatma Gandhi. Kalicharan was invited as the chief guest in a program of Hindu Mahasabha. Kalicharan, however, could not attend the program because of non-availability of bail at that time.

When Free Press contacted Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotia regarding the matter, he said that he would look into the matter.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:31 PM IST