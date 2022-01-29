Gwalior: Youth held for raping minor girl over month

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was held from Shivpuri district for raping a minor girl over a month, the police said on Saturday.

According to reports, the minor girl of Gwalior was missing for a month. The police had registered a missing complaint and were searching for the girl. A day before, the police got the location of the girl’s mobile in Shivpuri district.

At the time when the police found the location, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi formed a team and left for Shivpuri. Based on the location, the police rescued the girl from a house and arrested the accused.

The girl told the police that the accused kept her in the house. He used to forcibly feed her drugs and used to rape her regularly. Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotia said that a case has been registered against the accused under section of rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act. The further interrogation with the girl was on, he added.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:03 PM IST