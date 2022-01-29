Girl from Bhopal raped in Gwalior hotel

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl from Bhopal was raped in a hotel room in Gwalior, the police said on Friday.

The girl lodged a complaint at the Vishwavidyalaya police station in Gwalior saying that she had visited the hotel with another girl who is her friend.

After raping the girl from Bhopal, her violator threatened her with dire consequences.

The girl had gone to Scindia Nagar in Gwalior to meet her friend a few days ago. On January 26, her friend took her to a hotel, where she introduced her to a man.

They spoke to each other for a few minutes. The man and another person suddenly took the Bhopal girl to a room and violated her.

When she offered resistance, the man threatened her with dire consequences.

Town inspector of Vishwavidyalaya police station Anand Bajpayee said that a case had been registered against two persons.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:17 AM IST