Bhopal: 20-year-old kills teenager for chatting with sister, key accused among two held

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A teenaged boy was killed by two youths in Berasia as he would chat over phone with his girlfriend, who happens to be sister of one of the accused . The Berasia police on Friday arrested both the accused† including girl's elder brother for abducting and murdering a 17-year-old boy. The body was recovered by the police from the forest of Gunga village on Thursday evening.

Those who have been arrested include Anand Kushwah alias Chintu (20) and Raju Kushwah (21).

The police investigation revealed that the teenaged boy used to chat with Chintu's sister living in the same locality on the phone. Chintu had warned him to stay away from his sister but he ignored the warning.

SHO, Berasia police station, KN Bharadwaj said, The 17-year-old boy, living in Ibrahimpura Berasia, worked at a private firm. On January 26, he left home for a walk but did not return till late night. Concerned family lodged a missing complaint with Berasia police. The family feared that the boy might have been kidnapped.

The police found his body late Thursday evening in the forest area between Kalara-Uninda villages. During investigation, police zeroed in on Chintu as the minor was last seen with him on his bike. Police detained Chintu and during questioning, he confessed to his crime of killing the teenager. He also named his aide Raju Kushwaha (21), who helped him in kidnapping the boy and then killing him, SHO added.

Police said that Chintu along with Raju Kushwah approached the minor boy on the pretext of celebrating Republic Day and took him for a ride on a bike to forest areas. There the duo stabbed a knife on the minorís neck and to ensure the boy was dead, Chintu allegedly crushed his head with a rock, police said.

A fortnight ago, Chintu had checked the mobile phone of his younger sister and found that she was regularly chatting with the teenager. First he talked with his sister asking her not to interact with the boy. Later he reprimanded the minor warning him to keep away from his sister.

However, the warning had no effect on the duo as they continued chatting. Chintuís sister and the teenager had allegedly planned to get married. However, Chintu was dead against their relationship and he decided to end their ties once and for all. He along with his friend made a plan to kidnap and then kill the boy, SHO added.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:20 PM IST