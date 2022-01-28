Bhopal: Department of Higher Education minister’s controversial tweet on Republic Day earns Congress ire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tweet by higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Republic Day has earned Congress’ ire. Yadav made a veiled attack even on Father of Nation in his tweet.

The higher education minister tweeted at midnight 12.14 on January 28. “The Republic Day parade had Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel…..if not present in parade was fake father of nation, or fake Chacha…or the iron lady, nor inventor of computer. Parade has tableau of Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and a view of Sanatan Sanskriti. My country is changing….is really attaining independence…”

Reacting on the controversial tweet by higher education minister, Congress spokesperson, Bhupendra Gupta said that by making such comments of Father of the nation, first prime minister of the country and on iron lady that changed the geography of the nation, Yadav has demonstrated the kind of education he has received.

“Expecting respect for freedom fighters from people who preferred pension of Rs 60 per month and those who gave witness statements against Bhagat Singh is unfair. Sangh and the BJP support ideology of assassins of Mahatma Gandhi,” said Gupta.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should remove such minister from his cabinet immediately, demanded the Congress.

Later, as the controversial tweet by the minister went viral, he has deleted the tweet from his handle.

