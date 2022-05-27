e-Paper Get App

Morena: Tomar to inaugurate, perform bhumi pujan for several projects

The programme will be held at the district hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the district hospital on Saturday.

The programme will be held at the district hospital. According to information, Tomar will dedicate a 300-bed new building of district hospital, 50-bed civil hospital Banmour and 10 ICU bed of Ambah to the public.

Besides, bhoomi pujan for a 50-bed new building each at Civil Hospital Jaura and Porsa will be done through Google Meet from Morena District Hospital premises. All the MLAs, BJP district presidents, former mayors, former district panchayat presidents, former chairman, former ministers, former MLAs and other dignitaries, officers, doctors will be present in the program.

Read Also
Morena: Minister Prahlad Patel pays homage to Justice Maheshwari's mother
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMorena: Tomar to inaugurate, perform bhumi pujan for several projects

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sunny side up for Mannat following clean chit to Aryan Khan

Mumbai: Sunny side up for Mannat following clean chit to Aryan Khan

Mumbai: Residents cry foul over Navy building launch in Colaba

Mumbai: Residents cry foul over Navy building launch in Colaba

RPF busts hawala racket at Kalyan; seizes over Rs 1 crore cash, jewellery

RPF busts hawala racket at Kalyan; seizes over Rs 1 crore cash, jewellery

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, Play-offs schedule after RCB vs RR Qualifier 2

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, Play-offs schedule after RCB vs RR Qualifier 2

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...