Morena: Tomar to inaugurate, perform bhumi pujan for several projects

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the district hospital on Saturday.

The programme will be held at the district hospital. According to information, Tomar will dedicate a 300-bed new building of district hospital, 50-bed civil hospital Banmour and 10 ICU bed of Ambah to the public.

Besides, bhoomi pujan for a 50-bed new building each at Civil Hospital Jaura and Porsa will be done through Google Meet from Morena District Hospital premises. All the MLAs, BJP district presidents, former mayors, former district panchayat presidents, former chairman, former ministers, former MLAs and other dignitaries, officers, doctors will be present in the program.