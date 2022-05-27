Morena: Minister Prahlad Patel pays homage to Justice Maheshwari's mother

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State, Prahlad Patel paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Jitendra Maheshwari's mother on Friday.

He reached Morena via Shatabdi Express and left from Jaura via road. Patel said that Justice Maheshwari's mother was a virtuous soul and was involved in social works. It was her nurturing that Justice Maheshwari brought laurels to the name of his district as well as Madhya Pradesh.

Patel also consoled Maheshwari families and said that Mataji lived her full life. The entire Maheshwari family was present on this occasion.

Patel also visited a BJP worker Shailesh Sharma's house, where he was welcomed by the dignitaries by garlanding him.

On arrival in Morena, BJP workers welcomed Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel at the railway station with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. From Jaura, the Union Minister of State reached Ajnaudha village of Dimani assembly constituency.